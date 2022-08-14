Online prepayments, appointment booking: SEHA packs new features in visa screening app

Update ensures quick registration by allowing users to log in using UAE Pass

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 4:56 PM

A new feature-packed update is now available on SEHA’s visa screening app, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said on Sunday.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has launched SEHA Visa Screening app with a range of new features. The update includes an appointment booking feature for companies and groups, and secure online prepayment via Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

Moreover, to ensure quick registration, the new update allows users to log in using UAE Pass and is integrated with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, allowing automatic loading of personal data by Emirates ID or unified number. The app is available for iOS and Android phones.

In January this year, the app was initially launched for residents to book visa screening appointments to get or renew their visas. According to Ambulatory Healthcare Services’ official, the app was “highly utilised” by the community, with more than 60,000 downloads and more than 73,000 appointments booked through it.

“With the new update, companies will be able to book appointments for their employees with a few simple steps, while the online prepayment option will remove the need for using cash,” Dr Omar Al Hashmi, chief clinical affairs officer at Ambulatory Healthcare Services, said.

Residents in Abu Dhabi are required to visit Disease Prevention and Screening Centres to undergo a medical check-up prior to getting or renewing their visas. Previously, residents visited the centres on a walk-in basis, but with the new app, they now have the option to select an allotted time that suits them.

The centres provide a full range of medical services for the visa process, including fast track and premium options at selected locations.

ALSO READ:

SEHA currently runs 12 centres in Abu Dhabi City, Mussafah, Al Shahama, Baniyas and Etihad Visa Screening Center in addition to Sweihan, Madinat Zayed, Delma, Sila, Ghayathi and Al Marfa. In May, a new mobile visa screening clinic for companies was introduced.

Those vaccinated individuals visiting these centres must have a green pass on Al Hosn while unvaccinated visitors need to show a negative PCR taken in the last 96 hours.