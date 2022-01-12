Abu Dhabi: Now, book visa screening appointments through Seha's new app

Previously, clients visited the centres on a walk-in basis

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 12 Jan 2022, 5:30 PM

Abu Dhabi residents can now book visa screening appointments on an app if they need to get or renew their visas.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has launched the Seha Visa Screening App to simplify the process of booking an appointment at Seha's Disease Prevention & Screening Centres for residents.

Residents in Abu Dhabi are required to visit Disease Prevention & Screening Centres to undergo the medical check-up prior to getting or renewing their visa. Previously, clients visited the centres on a walk-in basis, but with the new app, residents now have the option to select an allotted time to suit them, ensuring a seamless process.

The app is currently available for individual booking, but will be expanded to include businesses at a later stage.

With 12 Disease Prevention & Screening Centres located across the emirate, Seha is streamlining the booking process and reducing waiting times by launching the smartphone-based appointment service. The Seha Visa Screening App is available on iOS and Android phones through the App Store and Google Play.

Dr Omar Al Hashmi, chief clinical affairs officer at Ambulatory Healthcare Services, said: “In alignment with Seha's patient-centric approach to delivering the best healthcare, we remain committed to providing world-class services to the public. Through the new Seha Visa Screening app, we ensure a seamless and convenient process when visiting our Disease Prevention & Screening Centres, limiting the need for queuing."

ALSO READ:

All those entering the screening centres must present a negative PCR test taken in the last 72 hours or a green pass on the Al Hosn app.

The centres are located in Abu Dhabi City, Mussafah, Al Shahama, Baniyas and Etihad Visa Screening Centre in addition to Sweihan, Madinat Zayed, Delma, Sila, Ghayathi and Al Marfa in Al Ain.