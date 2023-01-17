Abu Dhabi: New emergency department announced for blue-collar workers

The department, with experienced emergency and trauma care experts, will provide round-the-clock medical care and treatment for occupational injuries

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 3:40 PM

A dedicated emergency department serving the industrial area of Mussafah has been inaugurated by local authorities to serve thousands of blue-collar workers and residents.

The Department of Health (DoH) – Abu Dhabi granted the licence to Lifecare Hospital, which met all the requirements to provide emergency care services to the emirate's residents.

The new department with experienced emergency and trauma care experts will provide round-the-clock medical care and treatment for industrial and occupational construction site injuries, including 999 cases that require immediate medical attention.

Senior officials from Mussafah Municipality and Musaffah Police flagged off the ambulances as part of the opening ceremony. Lieutenant Colonel Sultan Hadir, Musaffah Police Station, Hameed Al Marzouqi, manager, Mussafah Municipality, Burjeel Holdings’ CEO John Sunil and COO Safeer Ahamed were among others who attended the inauguration.

Lifecare Hospital, a unit of Burjeel Holdings, has been serving the industrial community for the past nine years by treating complex and chronic illnesses. It provides treatments for cardiac emergencies, strokes, asthma attacks, and allergic reactions sustained at industrial and occupational construction sites.

The newly launched emergency department is capable of handling a larger number of cases, including minor injuries to life-threatening situations occurring at the workplace, and offers treatment for all medical and surgical emergencies.

The department specialises in wound management, heat strokes, burns, scalds, fractures, dislocations, crush injuries, head injuries, and spinal trauma. It is assisted by a pre-hospital ambulance service that provides CPR and stabilisation on the ground.

It has emergency physicians, nurses, and support staff, and specialists who provide services in cardiac care, neurosurgery, pulmonology, neurology, ENT, urology, and internal medicine.

Dr Hussein Kzar Basi Al-Shamri, head of department, consultant, emergency medicine, said the launch of emergency services is another step towards creating an advanced healthcare ecosystem in and around the industrial belt of Musaffah.

“Over the years, we have been providing round-the-clock urgent care to the industrial workforce and communities of Musaffah. We use advanced medical and diagnostic technology and evidence-based protocols to provide care quickly, efficiently, and accurately while ensuring a faster and more effective recovery. By obtaining the licence, we will be able to offer emergency care to the people of the area through a well-trained and dedicated team of experts,” said Dr Al-Shamri.

The hospital is strategically located in the heart of the industrial zone of Abu Dhabi, with a population of around half a million people. It is well-connected with the western and Al Dhafra regions.

“We are committed to providing our communities with the most advanced care, technology, and medical expertise. We thank the DoH for [its] support and guidance in opening the department. We aim to set a benchmark in emergency care,” said Sunil.

Ahamed added: “We hope to save many lives of community members. We will ensure we provide the best care to everyone.”

As part of its outreach programme, the hospital will conduct awareness campaigns on emergency care and healthcare screenings in industrial zones.

ALSO READ: