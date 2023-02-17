Abu Dhabi: Filipino, 2 Indian nationals win Dh100,000 each in Big Ticket draw

Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also stand the chance to win the Dh15-million grand prize on March 3

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 12:59 PM

Three individuals got Dh100,000 richer as Big Ticket Abu Dhabi picked the latest winners in its weekly e-draw. One of them is a Filipino expat, while two are Indian nationals living in different countries.

Deepu Balan K, an Indian expat living in Dubai, recently moved to a new company where he works as a graphic designer. He purchased his first Big Ticket with six of his colleagues and received the winning call just days after making his purchase.

Filipino expat William Rodriguez, a long-time resident of Qatar, said he used to just watch the famous Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw on YouTube until he decided to finally try his luck last year. He has been pooling money with 12 of his co-workers to buy tickets every month for the past year.

Now that he has won a prize, the expat — who works as an executive driver — plans to send his share of the winnings to his family back home in the Philippines.

Renjith Kumar, another Indian national, is the third Dh100,000 winner for the month of February.

He first heard about Big Ticket through his father-in-law who used to live in Dubai and purchased entries often. A software engineer, Renjith said he started purchasing raffle tickets three years ago with his family members and plans to continue to do so in hopes that one day he will win the grand prize.

Big Ticket customers who purchase raffle tickets in February are automatically entered into weekly electronic draws that will see three winners walk away with Dh100,000 every month.

Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also stand the chance to win the Dh15-million grand prize on March 3.

ALSO READ: