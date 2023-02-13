Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket offers residents chance to win millions with Valentine’s Day flash sale

In addition to the grand prize of Dh15 million, there is a second prize of Dh1 million and two additional prizes for the draw to be held on March 3

Supplied photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 11:26 AM

Now, Big Ticket is giving more opportunities for people to become a millionaire with its Valentine’s Day flash sale.

From Monday till Wednesday, Big Ticket is offering customers an additional chance to win big. Anyone who purchases two raffle tickets will receive two additional tickets to next month’s draw where the grand prize is for Dh15 million. Usually, those who buy two tickets get an additional one for free.

People who purchase tickets during the Valentine’s Day flash sale also enter the upcoming weekly e-draw and stand a chance to be one of three winners to walk away with Dh100,000.

In addition to the grand prize of Dh15 million, there is a second prize of Dh1 million and two additional prizes for the draw to be held on March 3.

For next month’s draw, people can buy tickets till February 28 at www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.

ALSO READ: