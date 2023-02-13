Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket offers residents chance to win millions with Valentine’s Day flash sale

Gallant Knight/2 operated 37 cargo planes carrying food and medical supplies and shelters for the affected people
Now, Big Ticket is giving more opportunities for people to become a millionaire with its Valentine’s Day flash sale.
From Monday till Wednesday, Big Ticket is offering customers an additional chance to win big. Anyone who purchases two raffle tickets will receive two additional tickets to next month’s draw where the grand prize is for Dh15 million. Usually, those who buy two tickets get an additional one for free.
People who purchase tickets during the Valentine’s Day flash sale also enter the upcoming weekly e-draw and stand a chance to be one of three winners to walk away with Dh100,000.
In addition to the grand prize of Dh15 million, there is a second prize of Dh1 million and two additional prizes for the draw to be held on March 3.
For next month’s draw, people can buy tickets till February 28 at www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.
WGS 2023 brings together 20 heads of state, over 250 ministers, 10,000 officials, thinkers, global experts, and more than 80 international organisations
The two leaders discussed bilateral ties, aspects of joint cooperation and ways of strengthening them
'Bridges of Goodness' campaign is witnessing an enthusiastic response from all spectrums of society, showing solidarity with the conditions of those affected by the devastating quake
Several regional countries, including the UAE, have introduced taxes in the past few years in order to create a more sustainable source of income for the economies
Abdullah bin Zayed visits affected areas, discusses humanitarian repercussions of quake with the Syrian President
In an interview with Khaleej Times, Michael Aboya expressed his delight with the festival, which is currently taking place at Expo Centre from February 9-15
Over the past few days, thousands of UAE volunteers have come together to help the victims of the two country