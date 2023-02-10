Abu Dhabi: Indian expat gets lucky again in Big Ticket draw

Purchasing tickets for more than a year now, he vows to continue participating in the raffle draw

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 12:29 PM

An Indian expat in Qatar has got lucky again in Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket draw.

After winning 1kg gold through the weekly electronic draw in December, Suman Muthaiah Nadar Ragavan has won a Range Rover in this month’s Dream Car raffle draw.

Ragavan has been purchasing tickets for more than a year now. He told Big Ticket’s representatives that he will be selling the Range Rover and sending money to his family back home. When he won gold in December, Ragavan said that he hadn’t expected to win and would invest his winnings into his twin daughters’ futures.

His lucky streak has given him hope that he will one day be named the grand prize winner.

“I will continue purchasing tickets every month,” Ragavan said.

For next month’s draw, people can buy tickets until February 28 online or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.

In addition to the Dh15-million grand prize, a second prize of Dh1 million is up for grabs as well as a third prize of Dh100,000 and fourth prize of Dh50,000. Big Ticket customers will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to be one of three winners to walk away with Dh100,000 every week.

