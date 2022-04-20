Abu Dhabi car plate number '2' sells for over Dh23 million

Proceeds from Most Noble Numbers charity auction will go towards the 1 Billion Meals initiative

Abu Dhabi license plate number 2 was auctioned for Dh23.3m during Emirates Auction for 1 Billion Meal campaign in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. KT/Neeraj Murali

The special single-digit vehicle plate number 2 with code 2 was sold for a record Dh23.3 million during the second Most Noble Numbers charity auction held in Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace.

With its proceeds going towards the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, the unique vehicle number ‘2’ saw a fierce bidding finally closing at Dh23,300,000.

This was the second charity auction on special vehicle plate numbers and mobile numbers. The first auction held in Dubai on Saturday, collected a total of Dh53 million.

Abu Dhabi’s auction started with bids for mobile numbers: du 0581111114 (Dh130,000), 0589999996 (Dh120,000), and Etisalat 0547444444 (Dh160,000) and 0567777722 (Dh100,000).

The tone was set by the double-digit vehicle plate number 11 with code 2, which went for Dh5 million, and then there was the big fight for number 2. With these bids, the total contribution to the initiative has hit the halfway mark.

The ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) is the largest in the region to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished.

Prior to the auction, Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of MBRGI, confirmed that the 1 Billion Meals initiative has collected Dh200 million in donations, equivalent to 200 million meals, from 232,000 donors to date. In addition to the 220 million meals that were collected and distributed last year, this brings the total amount to 420 million meals.

