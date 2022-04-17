Dubai: Rare number plates, phone numbers raise Dh53 million in 2 hours to feed the hungry

UAE Embassy hosts interfaith Iftar to celebrate Ramadan, Holy Week and Passover in Paris
Event features discussions focusing on peaceful religious coexistence
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Four rare vehicle plates and 10 fancy phone numbers raised Dh53 million in less than two hours to help feed the needy around the world on Saturday night. Proceeds from the Most Noble Numbers charity auction have bolstered the total donations collected by the UAE’s 1 Billion Meals Ramadan initiative to Dh391 million.
The initiative is the largest in the region to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in 50 countries.
The top dirham-grossers were single-digit vehicle plate number AA8, which sold for an astounding Dh35 million, while a bidder scooped mobile number 54 999 9999 for a cool Dh5 million.
Here is a breakup of the amounts collected by the fancy numbers:
The Most Noble Numbers charity auctions offer an innovative concept for businesspeople and philanthropists to support the humanitarian goals of the 1 Billion Meals initiative.
The auctions will continue throughout the coming week. The Abu Dhabi Police are organising an online auction for 555 unique vehicle plate numbers on April 17 and 18. The respective special vehicle plate numbers can be viewed and bid for via the website https://www.emiratesauction.com/ or via the Emirates Auction app.
In addition, a second Most Noble Numbers charity auction will be held at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, April 20, the evening of Zayed Humanitarian Day.
Up for grabs are Abu Dhabi plates, including numbers 11, 99, 20, and 999. Fancy phone numbers include Etisalat’s 547444444, 542244444, 542422222, 547799999, and 567777722; and Du’s 589999996, 586666662, 581111114, 582444444, and 586222222.
ALSO READ:
Donation Channels
The public can also donate to the ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign through the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae or a bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate Dh1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call centre via a toll-free number 8009999.
Event features discussions focusing on peaceful religious coexistence
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Travel agents have warned residents to book their tickets soon as possible
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The initiative provides food support to some of the most disadvantaged communities around the world
Ramadan 20221 day ago
It will include highly coveted vehicle plate numbers such as AA8 and mobile numbers like 549999999
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Initiative part of company's efforts to support humanitarian challenges faced by people during the Holy Month
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Recapp partnered with Al Ain Water to launch the fundraising campaign during the holy month
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Fasting slows ageing process, neurodegenerative changes, and progression of dementia, studies show
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Quick and easy step-by-step guide to make this delicious dessert
Ramadan 20222 days ago