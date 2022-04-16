Dubai: Charity auction sets new world record for third most expensive car plate number

Iconic single-digit plate number AA8 has fetched Dh35 million

KT Photo/Neeraj Murali

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 11:07 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 11:32 PM

The first ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction, which opened bids on special car plate numbers, and exclusive mobile numbers in Dubai, set a new record of selling the world’s third most expensive car plate number.

The iconic single-digit Dubai plate number AA8 fetched Dh35 million, coming after the AA9 plate number that was sold at Dh38 million at last year’s auction.

The auction raised a total of Dh53 million after fierce bidding to support the ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign, which aims to provide food support to vulnerable communities in over 50 countries.

The region’s largest distribution drive has already secured 340 million meals in the first 15 days alone, according to organizers.

Organised by Emirates Auction, in collaboration with Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA), Etisalat, and du, the auction saw the winning bidders walk home as the proud owners of exclusive numbers, while providing an additional 53 million meals to the needy.

Up for bidding was double-digit Dubai car plate numbers F55, that was sold off at a whopping Dh4 million; V66 scored another Dh4 million; and Y66 was sold at Dh3.8 million.

Fancy Etisalat and du numbers also went under the hammer.

Etisalat’s Diamond+ mobile number 0549999999 fetched a staggering Dh5 million, while the Diamond numbers 0569999995 went at Dh150,000; 0569199999 at Dh75,000; 0569999955 at Dh35,000, and 0565566666 at Dh160,000.

Du’s mobile numbers 0581111113 were sold at Dh140,000; 0589999991 at Dh140,000; 0586666663 at Dh100,000; 0581333333 at Dh145,000, and 0586333333 at Dh200,000.

Another charity auction is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, April 20 at Emirates Palace.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the ‘1 Billion Meals’ will deliver food parcels in refugee camps, poor areas and crisis-stricken communities in coordination with the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP), the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UAE Food Bank, and a number of charity and humanitarian organisations.

Distribution has already begun in Lebanon, India, Egypt, Jordan, Uganda, Angola, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan as the campaign, an expansion of last year’s ‘100 Million Meals’, aims to develop long-term food projects to empower communities to secure their own meals.

While the previous campaigns ended with Ramadan, this year’s campaign will continue until the one-billion mark is reached.

Donation Channels

The public can also donate to the ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign through the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae or a bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate Dh1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

