1 Billion Meals: Aster's Azad Moopen donates Dh1 million to food campaign

It will include highly coveted vehicle plate numbers such as AA8 and mobile numbers like 549999999
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, announced a donation of Dh1 million to the One Billion Meals drive, which aims to provide sustainable food support to underprivileged groups in 50 countries.
Dr Moopen’s donation, equivalent to one million meals, is part of Aster DM Healthcare’s humanitarian initiatives to help those in need and contribute to the UAE’s vision in building a better future for humanity.
"One of the greatest gifts we can give is to feed a hungry human being— feeding the needy in 50 countries is a mammoth task but Dubai makes the impossible possible."
He added, “Over the years we have been inspired by the UAE's visionary leadership and efforts towards uplifting societies and people in need, locally as well as globally. The leadership's efforts have made a positive difference in the lives of millions worldwide while recognizing UAE as one of the most benevolent countries in the world."
Aster DM Healthcare is one of several UAE companies that are making significant financial contributions to One Billion Meals initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to alleviate hunger worldwide and ensure food security.
Organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the One Billion Meals is an extension of last year’s 100 Million Meals and the previous year’s 10 Million Meals. In collaboration with partners, the campaign will deliver food parcels for refugees, displaced people, and communities affected by crises and disasters.
Donors can contribute to the One Billion Meals initiative through the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae or bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate Dh1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.
ALSO READ:
It will include highly coveted vehicle plate numbers such as AA8 and mobile numbers like 549999999
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
Initiative part of company's efforts to support humanitarian challenges faced by people during the Holy Month
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
Recapp partnered with Al Ain Water to launch the fundraising campaign during the holy month
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Fasting slows ageing process, neurodegenerative changes, and progression of dementia, studies show
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Quick and easy step-by-step guide to make this delicious dessert
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Most important one for Muslims in this month was the revelation of the Noble Quran
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Every day during the holy month, a single shot is fired at the time of Iftar
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The Emirates Schools Establishment issues a circular to schools
Ramadan 20222 days ago