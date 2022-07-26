Abu Dhabi: Authorities to carry out field exercise at the airport

Residents urged to refrain from filming

By A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 8:37 PM

Security authorities will carry out a "field exercise" at the Abu Dhabi International Airport tomorrow, Wednesday, July 27.

The drill involves the movement of vehicles and the presence of security authorities. Residents have been urged to refrain from filming the exercise site. They have also been told to avoid the exercise site in order to ensure public safety.

The exercise will be on from 5.30am till 7pm.

The Abu Dhabi Police and their strategic partners aim to "measure and develop readiness and response capabilities", the force said in a social media post.

