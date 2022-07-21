Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches daily flights to Kuwait for Dh99

Tickets to the Maldives to start at Dh319

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 1:29 PM

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi on Thursday announced that it will launch two new routes from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait and the Maldives.

Fares will start from Dh99 for Kuwait and Dh319 for the Maldives.

From October, Wizz Air will offer flights four times a week on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from Abu Dhabi to Male, the main international airport in the Maldives.

Flights to Kuwait, located in the North-Western corner of the Persian Gulf, will operate daily from Abu Dhabi.

The flights will be operated on an Airbus A321neo aircraft, which offers the lowest environmental footprint.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from either the airline's mobile app or on wizzair.com.

Passengers can also book tickets with WIZZ Flex, allowing them to cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

The new routes will see Wizz Air Abu Dhabi fly to a total of 34 destinations within a five-hour flight time radius of the capital since the airline launched in January 2021.

Owain Jones, Development Officer at Wizz Air said: "We are excited to announce two new Wizz Air Abu Dhabi routes, which reaffirm our commitment to supporting the UAE's travel and tourism industry by connecting its capital with many popular holiday destinations regionally and globally. With the arrival of our fifth Airbus aircraft in October, we are delighted to enhance connectivity with our neighbour countries across the GCC with flights to Kuwait, as well as providing our customers with affordable flights to the Maldives."