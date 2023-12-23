UAE: 58-year-old Palestinian cancer patient from Gaza dies in hospital

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: AFP file

Published: Sat 23 Dec 2023, 6:16 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Dec 2023, 6:49 PM

A 58-year-old male patient who arrived from the Gaza Strip passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced, noting “the patient “was suffering from an advanced stage of cancer and critical health complications.”

“Despite the best efforts of the medical team, the patient's condition progressively deteriorated, ultimately leading to his demise due to cardiac arrest,” MoHAP said in a statement shared with Khaleej Times.

“With profound sorrow, the Ministry extended its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, praying for divine solace and strength for them during this difficult time.

Upon his arrival in the UAE, the patient was immediately transferred to a specialized healthcare facility for continued treatment,” the statement added.

6-year old boy

Earlier, a six-year-old Palestinian boy from Gaza who was battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia died on December 6.

Both identities of the 58-year old and young patient were not disclosed. They were part of the hundreds of injured and cancer patients who were evacuated from Gaza to receive urgent medical treatment at various hospitals in the UAE, as part of the country's humanitarian initiative ordered by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

MoHAP reaffirmed its commitment to providing the highest standard of healthcare services to all patients and injured individuals who arrive in the country, “ensuring they receive the necessary treatments regardless of the severity of their conditions.”

