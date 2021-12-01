Dubai Police: 10 traffic offences that are strictly banned during UAE National Day celebrations

Vehicle could even be impounded for serious violations

Photo by Shihab

The UAE will celebrate its Golden Jubilee tomorrow, December 2. And residents are encouraged to be part of the celebrations, but they must adhere to all traffic and safety rules.

The Dubai Police have issued an advisory for motorists, listing out the fines and penalties for traffic violations. Your vehicle could even be impounded for serious violations.

You can deck up your car with the national flag, but you must ensure it does not pose a threat to yourself or other road users.

The Dubai Police have issued a list of practices that are banned:

Vehicle parades.

Drifting.

Vehicle occupants sticking their bodies out of the sunroof or windows.

Darkening or colouring the windshield.

Overloading the vehicle.

Hiding the front or rear number plates.

Using any kind of spray.

Stopping the vehicle or getting out of it in the middle of the road.

Stunt driving.

Changing a vehicle’s colour.

Fines

According to the Dubai Police, reckless driving can result in a Dh2,000 fine and 23 black points. Vehicles can be impounded for 60 days.

Motorists are also not allowed to stop in the middle of the road for no reason. The penalty for this offence is a Dh1,000 fine and six black points.

Driving a noisy vehicle can set you back by Dh2,000 and 12 black points. Also, note that tinting your windows beyond the permissible limit is punishable with a Dh1,500 fine.

Motorists are also not allowed to disturb the peace by honking excessively.