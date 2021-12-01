Watch: UAE releases official theme song to celebrate 50th National Day

You can hear the song as you hold a call

Photo: Screenshot

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 1:09 PM

The UAE has launched a theme song to celebrate its 50th National Day.

The country’s Golden Jubilee Committee said the song is titled Hathi Al Emarat, which translates to ‘This is the UAE’.

It reflects on the UAE’s achievements in the past 50 years, emphasising the love for the homeland and national pride. It is part of a series of musical performances planned for UAE National Day celebrations where Emirati traditional songs and international music intertwine.

The song also features in services offered by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Etisalat and Du. The song can be heard playing upon holding a call.

The song is written by Rashed Sharar, composed by Mohammed Al Ahmed, with sound engineering and mixing by Adam Miller and Ali Al Ameer and performed by the UAE Choir Group.

Watch the full music video:

ALSO READ:

Song lyrics:

This the UAE as the world celebrates it

Its seas, cities and its endless deserts

For fifty years…its beauty encompassed in

its earth… celebrated… glorified.

Its name brings joy to those who utter it

Today, its name is engraved in space

The moon greets it every night with love

And dawn brings it every morning a new hope

Its land once equated with authenticity

Its soil is fragrant, sweet-scented.

It assumes its position center stage

Under a leader who governed by moral codes and tenets

Its love found its place in people’s hearts

Its number one position is echoed in the four corners of the world

Pride of Arabs, its love overflows with abundance

Chivalry is at its essence, synonymous to its name

This is the UAE. May it proposer and continue to

be a land of love from its east to its west.