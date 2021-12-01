UAE

Dubai Police issue full list of traffic fines for UAE National Day violations

Penalties include black points and vehicle impoundment

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 2:17 PM

Last updated: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 2:55 PM

The Dubai Police have issued an advisory for motorists to adhere to traffic safety standards in the Emirate - or risk being slapped with fines and other penalties, such as vehicle impoundment.

The notice comes as the country celebrates its 50th National Day.

It added that installing the national flag on vehicles is permissible, provided it is done in a way that does not threaten the safety of the driver or that of others.

Below is the full list of fines and penalties for violations:

ViolationFineTraffic black pointsVehicle impoundment period
Driving in a way that endangers the lives or safety of the driver or othersDh2,0002360 days
Stopping the vehicle in the middle of the road without causeDh1,0006N/A
Driving the vehicle in a parade without permission or approvalDh500415 days
Driving a noisy vehicleDh2,00012N/A
Tinting the windows to greater degree without permissionDh1,500N/AN/A
Pasting words or stickers on the vehicle without permissionDh500N/AN/A
Using the vehicle's horn or speakers in a disturbing wayDh4004N/A
Failure to follow the police officer's instructionsDh4004N/A
Obstruction of the traffic flowDh500N/AN/A
Blurring the number plates of the vehicleDh400N/AN/A
Throwing trash from the vehicles onto the roadDh1,0006N/A

