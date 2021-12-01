Dubai Police issue full list of traffic fines for UAE National Day violations

Penalties include black points and vehicle impoundment

By Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 2:17 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 2:55 PM

The Dubai Police have issued an advisory for motorists to adhere to traffic safety standards in the Emirate - or risk being slapped with fines and other penalties, such as vehicle impoundment.

The notice comes as the country celebrates its 50th National Day.

It added that installing the national flag on vehicles is permissible, provided it is done in a way that does not threaten the safety of the driver or that of others.

Below is the full list of fines and penalties for violations:

Violation Fine Traffic black points Vehicle impoundment period Driving in a way that endangers the lives or safety of the driver or others Dh2,000 23 60 days Stopping the vehicle in the middle of the road without cause Dh1,000 6 N/A Driving the vehicle in a parade without permission or approval Dh500 4 15 days Driving a noisy vehicle Dh2,000 12 N/A Tinting the windows to greater degree without permission Dh1,500 N/A N/A Pasting words or stickers on the vehicle without permission Dh500 N/A N/A Using the vehicle's horn or speakers in a disturbing way Dh400 4 N/A Failure to follow the police officer's instructions Dh400 4 N/A Obstruction of the traffic flow Dh500 N/A N/A Blurring the number plates of the vehicle Dh400 N/A N/A Throwing trash from the vehicles onto the road Dh1,000 6 N/A

ALSO READ: