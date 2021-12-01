Dubai Police issue full list of traffic fines for UAE National Day violations

Accused denied charges by the complainant
The Dubai Police have issued an advisory for motorists to adhere to traffic safety standards in the Emirate - or risk being slapped with fines and other penalties, such as vehicle impoundment.
The notice comes as the country celebrates its 50th National Day.
It added that installing the national flag on vehicles is permissible, provided it is done in a way that does not threaten the safety of the driver or that of others.
Below is the full list of fines and penalties for violations:
|Violation
|Fine
|Traffic black points
|Vehicle impoundment period
|Driving in a way that endangers the lives or safety of the driver or others
|Dh2,000
|23
|60 days
|Stopping the vehicle in the middle of the road without cause
|Dh1,000
|6
|N/A
|Driving the vehicle in a parade without permission or approval
|Dh500
|4
|15 days
|Driving a noisy vehicle
|Dh2,000
|12
|N/A
|Tinting the windows to greater degree without permission
|Dh1,500
|N/A
|N/A
|Pasting words or stickers on the vehicle without permission
|Dh500
|N/A
|N/A
|Using the vehicle's horn or speakers in a disturbing way
|Dh400
|4
|N/A
|Failure to follow the police officer's instructions
|Dh400
|4
|N/A
|Obstruction of the traffic flow
|Dh500
|N/A
|N/A
|Blurring the number plates of the vehicle
|Dh400
|N/A
|N/A
|Throwing trash from the vehicles onto the road
|Dh1,000
|6
|N/A
