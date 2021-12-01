UAE Golden Jubilee: Abu Dhabi all decked up for National Day celebrations

City Municipality has installed hundreds of illuminated panels on the entire stretch of Corniche and bridges

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 2:48 PM

Abu Dhabi is all decked up with glittering lights ahead of the 50th National Day celebration.

Buildings, streets and bridges are sparkling with thousands of decorative lights to celebrate the Year of 50th.

Yoosaf Karikkayil, the man behind most of the high-rise installations in Abu Dhabi, said the projects undertaken for the golden jubilee celebrations has been the most gratifying in his 30 years of work in the country.

“Lighting adds joy to the festive atmosphere. This is the UAE’s golden jubilee year. And this is coming in a post-pandemic recovery phase. The mood is jovial. So, our work had to be special. We have tried different panel formations, styles and decorative lighting,” said Karikkayil, who runs Light Tower Group.

ALSO READ:

All the works highlight national day messages of ‘Year of 50’ and portraits of the UAE leaders and the spirit of the union.

Karikkayil noted the project done on top of a 200 metre-high Al Ain Tower is this year’s highlight.

“It was done with a lot of meticulous planning and preparations across 15 days. Technicians hung using rope access to set it up. It is not only on top of a 200m high building, the entire circumference is 190m and 12m in width. It is easily Abu Dhabi’s tallest building on top of which the national flag is illuminated. You can see it from most parts of the city.”

ALSO READ:

Karikkayil’s projects includes clients like Etisalat, municipalities of Fujairah, Khorfakkan and Al Ain, malls like Abu Dhabi Mall, Khalidiyah, Al Wahda, Mushrif, Bawabat Al Sharq and all the hospitals under NMC and VPS healthcare groups in the country.

“We have 130 major clients all across the UAE. We had a hectic schedule. We have gone the extra mile to add cheer to the celebrations. Like in Abu Dhabi Mall, we have used one of the biggest structures in the country. Our engineering team has deployed lots of advanced technologies for graphics, fabrication and panel works. The decorative lights you see anywhere are because of the united work of lots of staff and technicians,” Karikkayil added.

Also, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality has installed hundreds of illuminated panels on the entire stretch of Corniche and bridges.