Padma

PG-15 |

MALAYALAM

’The story revolves around the lives of renowned psychologist Ravishankar, his wife Padmaja, and some amusing incidents with his clients. Ravishankar and Padmaja, although hailing from a remote village, are residing now in a city and part of the elite society. Ravishankar has embraced the busy city life and is comfortable whereas Padma, albeit her efforts is still trying to fit in. Ravishankar deals with very strange cases of love and relationships. And that makes the hilarious portions of the movie.