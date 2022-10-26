Video: Dubai ride breaks world record, named 'fastest vertical-launch rollercoaster'

In this coaster, riders are dropped into the middle of a mega-storm and off they go on an ultra-fast two-and-half-minute chase

By Web Desk Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 6:01 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 6:10 PM

One of the newest thrill rides in Dubai made it to the Guinness records: The Storm Coaster has been named the world's fastest vertical-launch rollercoaster, it was announced on Wednesday.

Located at the Dubai Hills Mall by Emaar, this new ride is the first indoor coaster of its kind.

“When we opened The Storm Coaster, we wanted to capture people's attention with an incredible experience the like of which had not been seen before — receiving a Guinness World Record is a huge endorsement of that. This truly is a unique, award-winning, attraction in the heart of one of Dubai’s newest malls," a representative from Emaar Entertainment Group said.

Khaleej Times hopped into the Storm Coaster back in March, and here's how it went:

This rollercoaster is composed of three trains that can carry 12 riders each. Powered by magnetic motors, it sends riders over 50m up into the building.

It is perhaps the first rollercoaster in the world that has been integrated directly into the structure of a building. With special effects and real-life footage of extreme weather events all around, riders are dropped (vertically) into the middle of a mega-storm and off they go on an ultra-fast two-and-half-minute chase.

Whether you’re an avid thrill seeker or a family looking for a super fun experience, the Storm Coaster promises a "truly exhilarating experience".

Here are the ticket prices:

•Standard Ticket, Single Ride: Dh65

•Premium Ticket, Double Rides: Dh99

•Supreme Ticket, Three Rides: Dh149

*Riders must be at least 130cm tall.

Shaddy Gaad, senior marketing manager at Guinness World Records (GWR), said: “At GWR, we have been documenting rollercoaster records for decades, so the Fastest Vertical Launch Rollercoaster is an excellent addition for thrill-seekers."

