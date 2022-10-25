Dubai: Now use your nol card to ride The Palm monorail

Britain's King Charles III appointed Sunak as the second prime minister of his reign, shortly after accepting the resignation of Liz Truss
Residents and visitors in Dubai can now use the RTA nol card to ride The Palm monorail.
“This initiative supports to integrate public transport networks and offers seamless mobility journeys for riders all over Dubai,” remarked Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, CEO of Corporate Technology Support Services Sector.
Cardholders can now use nol to access multiple services. “The move boosts the connection of public transport means and serves Dubai’s transit networks. The step adds to RTA’s strategy to broaden cooperation with the private sector in line with the top global standards and practices,” added Al Mudharreb.
Nol is a smart card that enables users to access various RTA transit services. It is used to pay fares of the metro, buses, tram, and marine transport means such as the water taxi and the water bus as well as public parking slots.
The card can also be used to pay the entry fee for public parks of the Dubai Municipality, and Etihad Museum in addition to purchases
