Dubai’s Global Village gets ‘scariest haunted house in the region’

House of Fear is among the new experiences in store during season 27 of the attraction

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 3:05 PM

‘House of Fear’, billed as the scariest haunted house in the region, is among the many new attractions in store for Dubai’s Global Village when it reopens on October 25.

Coinciding with Halloween, the newly built House of Fear will feature a team of actors across nine different experiences including a haunted cemetery, a hospital psych ward and even a screaming tree. Spanning 660 square metres, the spooky concept features the latest animatronic technology from the US.

Another new attraction is a ‘Diggers Lab’, where children can put on a construction hat to enjoy this fun edutainment activity. The hydraulic digger experience lets children take the controls by operating diggers, dumpers and other construction machinery.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium returns to Global Village for its fourth year. With more than 200 unbelievable and incredible displays from all over the world, the odditorium features a number of new exhibits, as well as an upgraded lobby and new retail offerings.

There will be over 50 new exhibits, including a 14-foot-long killer crocodile, a matchstick model containing over one million matchsticks, and even the Cristiano Ronaldo ‘money legs’ display. The popular ‘Torture chamber’ gallery now includes a new photo opportunity adding to the unbelievable exhibits of ancient prison punishment.

Another attraction is a ‘Heroes Gallery’ inspired by iconic superheroes.

Last month Global Village unveiled details of the Global Village Big Balloon, a one-of-its-kind Helium Balloon Ride which will rise over 200 feet above ground, providing 360-degree bird’s eye views.

Mark Tucker, Director of Orb Entertainment, said: “All summer long, our team has been working hard to improve existing rides and dream up new experiences. It takes thousands of man-hours to ensure that all our rides and attractions are at the level our millions of guests have come to expect from us.

From safety to guest experience, everything is ready, and we can’t wait to open the gates on Season 27.”

