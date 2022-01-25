UAE: New RAK authority to regulate integrated resorts, promote responsible gaming

For those who want to experience the gorgeous golden dunes and yet prefer to sleep in crisp, fresh-smelling sheets, there's glamping
UAE Attractions2 weeks ago
The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has announced the formation of a new division that will regulate “integrated resorts”. These include hotel operations, convention space, entertainment, restaurants and lounges, spa, retail and gaming facilities.
The Department of Entertainment and Gaming Regulation will follow “global best practices in the regulation of gaming that operate as part of integrated resorts across various jurisdictions worldwide”.
It will consider the “social, cultural, and environmental landscape of the Emirate and cover licensing, taxation, operational procedures, and consumer safeguards”.
“The foremost priority of this new division is to create a robust framework that will ensure responsible gaming at all levels,” RAKTDA said.
ALSO READ:
The regulatory structure will address the entire gaming enterprise within integrated resorts, requiring compliance with all applicable laws and regulations (including financial crime laws) from operators, suppliers and employees. Additionally, the regulations will cover marketing, advertising, and financial transactions.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
For those who want to experience the gorgeous golden dunes and yet prefer to sleep in crisp, fresh-smelling sheets, there's glamping
UAE Attractions2 weeks ago
They offer everything from Guinness World Record-holding rides to magical experiences for Hollywood and Bollywood fans
UAE Attractions2 weeks ago
Sunderland joins Sheikh Hamdan, Will Smith and Tom Cruise as the few who have actually been to the top of the world's tallest building
UAE Attractions2 weeks ago
The country's best-kept travel secrets are out
UAE Attractions2 weeks ago
Grab your tents: The authentic desert experience is calling
UAE Attractions2 weeks ago
The attraction will include different ramps for all levels and different roller sports
UAE Attractions3 weeks ago
Horse riding on a beach is now top of the bucket list of most exciting things to do in the emirate
UAE Attractions3 weeks ago
The tourist attraction will have three days of extended operating hours, instead of two
UAE Attractions3 weeks ago