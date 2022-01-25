UAE: New RAK authority to regulate integrated resorts, promote responsible gaming

The foremost priority of this new division is to create a robust framework that will ensure responsible gaming at all levels

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has announced the formation of a new division that will regulate “integrated resorts”. These include hotel operations, convention space, entertainment, restaurants and lounges, spa, retail and gaming facilities.

The Department of Entertainment and Gaming Regulation will follow “global best practices in the regulation of gaming that operate as part of integrated resorts across various jurisdictions worldwide”.

It will consider the “social, cultural, and environmental landscape of the Emirate and cover licensing, taxation, operational procedures, and consumer safeguards”.

“The foremost priority of this new division is to create a robust framework that will ensure responsible gaming at all levels,” RAKTDA said.

The regulatory structure will address the entire gaming enterprise within integrated resorts, requiring compliance with all applicable laws and regulations (including financial crime laws) from operators, suppliers and employees. Additionally, the regulations will cover marketing, advertising, and financial transactions.

