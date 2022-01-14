Coming soon in Ras Al Khaimah: Skydiving, hot air ballooning and aerobatic flights

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport has signed an agreement to establish its airfield as the operational base for new aviation adventure tourism business

Residents and visitors in Ras Al Khaimah will soon take part in some of the most adrenaline pumping activities of aviation adventures such as aerobatic flights, skydiving, and hot air ballooning.

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RKT) has signed an agreement to establish its airfield as the operational base for new aviation adventure tourism business, Actionflight Aviation LLC.

This will see RKT become a hub for unique aerial experiences for residents and visitors to the Emirate, as well as providing a base for Vertical, ActionFlight’s advanced pilot training program.

The agreement has been established to help support Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic plans to expand the travel and tourism landscape of the Emirate.

Bringing a unique set of aviation experiences for the first time, the agreement also aims to contribute to Ras Al Khaimah’s ambitious destination development strategy and enhance its growing reputation as the adventure capital of the UAE.

The new alliance will deliver a further boost to RKT’s status as the UAE’s fastest growing aviation hub as it is set to provide an operational base for ActionFlight’s Vertical training program.

Specialising in Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), which is now mandated for all new commercial, private jet, and airline pilots, both locally and internationally, the program will attract professional pilots from across the region and beyond to upgrade and refresh their skills.

With its competitive growth strategy and the recent announcement of a Dh60 million five-year development plan, RKT is becoming one of the most attractive airports in the region.

The Vertical program will help to further the airport’s connections across the international aviation community.

The agreement was formalised during a signing ceremony that took place at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport in the presence of Sheikh Engr. Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, and Mr. Atanasios Titonis, CEO, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

The signing comes following a recent event to coincide with UAE National Day, which saw ActionFlight debut a hot air balloon at Tower Links Golf Club to mark the Golden Jubilee and introduce the new venture to partners and stakeholders.