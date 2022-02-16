UAE: Meet parrots, feed pygmy goats at Abu Dhabi's animal pop-up

The 77 metres high architectural marvel sits majestically on the Sheikh Zayed Road
Abu Dhabi animal lovers now have a chance to meet and greet parrots, various kids of prey birds, snakes and other reptiles at Umm Al Emarat Park.
Following its recent success with visitors, Umm Al Emarat Park said it was bringing back the Animal Barn Pop-up in collaboration with Al Ain Zoo.
The park will host three animal pop-ups on February 18, 22, and 25 with new animals for visitors to meet.
Visitors will also have the chance to interact with some of the animals and even take a photo with them. Keepers will be on ground at all times to introduce the animals and their habitats, in addition to featuring interesting facts about them and guaranteeing a smooth and safe environment for all.
The green park is already home to much-loved ponies, rabbits, tortoises, pygmy goats, camels and emu birds.
Visitors can feed animals at the Animal Barn or go on a fun ride-along with a camel or pony. The park is open every day from 8am to 12 midnight.
