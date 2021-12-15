UAE: Now, compete with tigers in a tug-of-war

Visitors will also get to see other animals like lions, cheetahs and hyenas cheering on the contest.

Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 1:24 PM

Ever fancied playing a tug-of-war with tigers? Well, that’s exactly what you can do at Al Ain Zoo.

The new challenging experience pits brave visitors against one of the most powerful predators in the animal kingdom. Officials will ensure the “highest standards of safety for both visitors and animals”.

The competition is held once a day on the weekends and lasts for about 15 to 20 minutes. With a minimum of four and maximum of six competitors in each round, those aged over 12 are allowed to participate. The experience is offered for free to ticket holders. However, visitors will have to enquire about slot availability at the ticketing counter.

“All safety procedures and Covid-19 regulations are maintained at all times in order to make sure everyone is safe,” the zoo said in a press statement.

“Visitors can … have the adventure of a lifetime facing tigers in a tug-of-war, witnessing their strength and ferocity up, close and personal, under the supervision of some of the best trained guides and trainers who have expertise in training tigers to compete with humans.

“All zoo practices are carried out in accordance with the highest standards of safety for visitors and anti-animal-cruelty policies,” the zoo added.