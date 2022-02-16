UAE: Sharjah Safari to open tomorrow; video offers first look at attraction that houses thousands of animals

UAE: Explore wadis with your pets as ‘Ras Al-K9’ offers best of Emirate to four-legged ‘tourists’
The highly anticipated Sharjah Safari is set to open its doors to the world from tomorrow, February 17.
Said to be the largest safari park in the world outside Africa, the reserve has been built near the oasis town of Al Dhaid.
A video offering a sneak-peek into the attraction was posted on the official social media handles of the Sharjah Safari:
According to details posted in the video, the park covers an area of 8sqkm. It is home to 120 species of animals and over 100,000 African trees.
The UAE has multiple zoos and animal reserves. Al Ain Zoo, which was founded in 1968 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan; and the Dubai Safari, which opened in 2017, are among the most popular ones.
