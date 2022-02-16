UAE: Sharjah Safari to open tomorrow; ticket rates, timings announced

It is touted to be the largest safari park in the world outside Africa

Sharjah Safari

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 2:53 PM

The highly anticipated Sharjah Safari is set to open its doors to the world from tomorrow, February 17.

Said to be the largest safari park in the world outside Africa, the reserve has been built near the oasis town of Al Dhaid.

The park covers an area of 8sqkm. It is home to 120 species of animals and over 100,000 African trees.

Ticket rates

Bronze ticket (Walking tour)

- Cost: Dh40 for those aged above 12 and Dh15 for children in 3-12 age group.

- Tour duration is two to three hours.

- Zone covered is ‘Into Africa’.

Silver tickets

- Cost: Dh120 for those aged above 12 and Dh50 for children in 3-12 age group.

- It reserves one seat in a regular bus.

- Tour duration is five to six hours.

- It takes ticket holders to all Sharjah Safari environments except one called ‘Serengeti’

Gold tickets

- Cost: Dh275 for those aged above 12 and Dh120 for children in 3-12 age group.

- It reserves one seat in a luxury vehicle.

- It takes ticket holders to all Sharjah Safari environments with a private guide.

- Tour duration is five to six hours.

- Luxury vehicle for six people: Dh1,500

- Luxury vehicle for nine: Dh2,250

- Luxury vehicle for 15: Dh3,500

Timings

- 8.30am to 6.30pm

- Last entry: 2pm for Gold and silver ticket holders; 4pm for bronze.

