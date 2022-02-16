UAE: Sharjah Safari to open tomorrow; ticket rates, timings announced

Dubai's Museum of the Future to open: What you must know about the 'most beautiful building on earth'
UAE Attractions1 week ago
The highly anticipated Sharjah Safari is set to open its doors to the world from tomorrow, February 17.
Said to be the largest safari park in the world outside Africa, the reserve has been built near the oasis town of Al Dhaid.
The park covers an area of 8sqkm. It is home to 120 species of animals and over 100,000 African trees.
Bronze ticket (Walking tour)
- Cost: Dh40 for those aged above 12 and Dh15 for children in 3-12 age group.
- Tour duration is two to three hours.
- Zone covered is ‘Into Africa’.
Silver tickets
- Cost: Dh120 for those aged above 12 and Dh50 for children in 3-12 age group.
- It reserves one seat in a regular bus.
- Tour duration is five to six hours.
- It takes ticket holders to all Sharjah Safari environments except one called ‘Serengeti’
Gold tickets
- Cost: Dh275 for those aged above 12 and Dh120 for children in 3-12 age group.
- It reserves one seat in a luxury vehicle.
- It takes ticket holders to all Sharjah Safari environments with a private guide.
- Tour duration is five to six hours.
- Luxury vehicle for six people: Dh1,500
- Luxury vehicle for nine: Dh2,250
- Luxury vehicle for 15: Dh3,500
Timings
- 8.30am to 6.30pm
- Last entry: 2pm for Gold and silver ticket holders; 4pm for bronze.
