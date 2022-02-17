Watch: Sharjah Ruler opens world's largest safari outside Africa

Apart from being a spot for sun, sand and sea lovers, the Emirate's beaches offer family-friendly activities and picturesque views
UAE Attractions3 days ago
Stunning video offers first look at 8sqkm animal reserve
The Sharjah Safari is now open, and it looks absolutely stunning!
Said to be the world’s largest safari outside Africa, the attraction is home to 120 animals and over 100,000 African trees.
A video posted on Thursday shows His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurating the park and taking a tour.
The video shows lakes and greenery carved out on an 8sqkm space in the middle of the desert.
The reserve has been built near the oasis town of Al Dhaid.
Open from 8.30am to 6.30pm on all days of the week, there are multiple categories of tickets. Rates begin from Dh40 for a walking tour, and go up to Dh275 for a luxury trip.
