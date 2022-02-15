New UAE attraction: Jais Sledder ticket rates, timings; all you need to know about thrilling mountain ride

Authorities have recommended advanced booking, particularly over weekends and busy holiday periods

Jais Sledder at UAE's highest peak, Jebel Jais. Photo: Supplied

By A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 11:18 AM Last updated: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 11:32 AM

A new adrenaline-filled attraction is set to open on February 16, that will see thrill-seekers zoom down the UAE's highest mountain at speeds of up to 40kmph.

The region's longest toboggan ride, Jais Sledder, will seat two people - one in the front and the other in the back.

Single-and multiple-ride tickets are available to purchase at the base of the ride or at the Jais Adventure Centre.

The sled "swerve through glorious panoramas with views of the spectacular mountain terrains", authorities said on Tuesday.

"The speed seems amplified ten-fold as you sit close to the ground. The fully controllable ride takes around eight minutes to cover 1,885 exhilarating metres of hairpin curves and undulating whirls."

The Jais Sledder is built to the "highest safety and technical standards".

Timings, ticket rates

Jais Sledder at UAE's highest peak, Jebel Jais. Photo: Supplied

The attraction is open from 9am to 5.30pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

Tickets start from Dh40 for one adult ride and Dh60 for one adult and child ride.

Authorities have recommended advanced booking, particularly over weekends and busy holiday periods.

Riders must be at least three years old. Children up to the age of eight (or under 1.35m tall) must ride in a two-seater sled accompanied by an older person. Children older than eight must be at least 1.35m tall to ride alone. The maximum weight per sled is 150kg.

Adventure hub

Jais Sledder at UAE's highest peak, Jebel Jais. Photo: Supplied

Alison Grinnell, CEO of RAK Hospitality Holding, said: "We are delighted to bring yet another unique attraction to Jebel Jais' collection of iconic experiences, giving visitors even more options to experience the UAE's highest peak. As we continue to enhance the mountain, while still sustaining and maintaining the environment, we hope to further cement our position as the adventure hub of the region and provide a variety of exceptional attractions and experiences for everyone to enjoy."

Jais Sledder at UAE's highest peak, Jebel Jais. Photo: Supplied

ALSO READ:

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said the Emirate is developing itself as the "adventure capital of the Middle East".

"Jais Sledder forms part of the half-a-billion-dirham investment announced in 2021, in partnership with RAK Leisure and RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry and is the first of 20 planned projects throughout the Emirate. We are thrilled to be opening this new one-of-a-kind attraction to offer visitors even more options to discover and explore our Emirate."

sahim@khaleejtimes.com