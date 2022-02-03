These instagrammable creations will be on display until the end of DSF
A new campaign launched in Ras Al Khaimah makes it easier for travellers to bring along their pets on vacations.
‘Ras Al-K9’ runs across 25 hotels, restaurants, pet-friendly festivals, outdoor parks and beaches in the Emirate.
Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), said: “We understand how hard it can be to leave a beloved pet at home while on holiday so we made it as easy as possible for guests to bring their pawsome family members with them. Ras Al-K9 is a community initiative, tapping into the Emirate’s affinity for dogs and providing hassle-free options to explore, engage and stay in Ras Al Khaimah.
“Teaming up with Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Center, hotel partners and others committed to animal welfare, we aimto create an inclusive and supportive community for both visitors and their canine companions.”
Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival is dedicating one weekend for pets. The ‘pet-friendly weekend’ on February 18-20 will feature workshops, pet adoption and pet yoga.
Marjan Island will host Paws by the Beach on February 26 and 27. Designed to be an educational platform to raise awareness about animal welfare and educate pet owners about their animal's well-being, the festival will feature competitions and entertainment for dogs, cats, and pet owners throughout the two-day festival.
Most of the beaches in Ras Al Khaimah are open to dogs. These include Al Jazeera and Flamingo beaches.
Located at the Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre, the park has over 7,000 square metres of landscaped areas.
- Bear Grylls Explorers Camp
- Camp 1770, the highest camp in the UAE, also provides a pet-friendly base from which to explore the majestic Hajar mountains.
- Wadi Shah
- Wadi Shawka
- Jebel Jais
- Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort recently launched dog-friendly rooms, featuring direct access to a 500m-long private back beach area.
- BM Beach Resort has reserved a block of 48 chalets for dogs and their owners as well as an outdoor and beach area.
- Banan Beach Resort has dedicated a selection of its tents and lofts for four-legged guests.
RAK Glamping welcomes dogs of all sizes to snuggle in traditional Arabic Bedouin Tents.
