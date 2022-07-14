Dubai Destinations invites residents, visitors to ‘find your summer hobby’ in the best city to visit and live

Long list of hotspots offer activities, including gyms, diving centres, performing arts studios, photography schools, and cultural centres

File

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 11:00 PM

A city for all seasons, Dubai offers its residents and visitors reasons and resources to stay mentally and physically active all year long. This summer is no different, and you can have a quintessential Dubai experience come rain or sunshine. The fourth in a series of interactive #DubaiDestinations summer guides, titled ‘Find Your Summer Hobby’, was issued today by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office.

‘Find Your Summer Hobby’ provides a handy list of Dubai hotspots offering a range of activities that can push your physical and creative boundaries, including gyms, padel academies, surfing and diving centres, performing arts studios, photography schools, and cultural centres. Entertaining, engaging, and educating – there’s an exciting roster of Dubai summer hobbies to be pursued by children and adults, families and individuals, men and women, residents and tourists, businesspersons and sports enthusiasts.

The guide is part of the latest phase of the #DubaiDestinations campaign. It invites local and international audiences to enjoy an epic summer in Dubai, making it the best city to live in and visit. Running until the end of August, the campaign encourages residents and visitors to discover Dubai’s diverse leisure, dining, adventure and family-friendly activities that make the city a one-of-a-kind summer destination.

ALSO READ:

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “The ‘Find Your Summer Hobby’ guide, our fourth interactive summer guide that is part of the latest #DubaiDestinations campaign, is designed to help residents and visitors creatively channel their passion into rewarding pastimes during the summer. The guide lists hotspots that residents and visitors seeking to enjoy a recreational break in Dubai can join during the summer to explore a new passion or get their adrenaline flowing. Brand Dubai is implementing the campaign with various stakeholders and the creative media community.”

The guide offers a long list of Dubai facilities providing summer-safe hobbies catering to every taste and mood. It lists some of Dubai’s world-class sports and physical fitness facilities that offer activities ranging from parkour to deep-diving, kite-surfing to kayaking, and cross-fit training to yoga. At the same time, the guide also lists studios and labs offering workshops in ceramics designing, cooking, performing arts, and needlework, among others.