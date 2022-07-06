Dubai Destinations: 25 shopping malls you can explore this summer

Attractions include a cat cafe, a virtual reality park, indoor skydiving

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 2:40 PM

For Dubai residents, malls are much more than shopping destinations. They are entertainment centres, grocery stores, play areas for children, walking tracks, tourist destinations and food courts.

Malls in Dubai feature everything from an indoor ski resort to a cat café, a virtual reality park, indoor skydiving, an ice lounge and a tropical rainforest.

A guidebook put together by Brand Dubai details the unique indoor experiences residents and tourists can opt for at malls. The guide is part of the #DubaiDestinations initiative, which encourages the community to experience Dubai in the summer.

We feature the most unique and innovative mall experiences you can try this summer.

1. The Dubai Mall

VR Park: A virtual and augmented reality destination

Instagram - @vrparkdubai

Dubai Aquarium

Mermaids of Arabia: A unique entertainment concept

Dubai Ice Rink

Infinity Des Lumières Dubai: A modern art museum offering an immersive digital art experience

2. Mall of the Emirates

Ski Dubai: An indoor ski resort in the desert.

Instagram - @skidxb

Dreamscape Middle East: A virtual reality experience

3. Mirdif City Centre

iFly Dubai: Indoor skydiving that offers a virtual reality experience

Instagram - @iflydubai

Little Explorers: An edutainment concept for children

4. Dubai Festival City Mall

Bounce Inc: A trampoline centre

Instagram - @bounceinc

Bricobilandia Dubai: Indoor playground with a toy city built from famous bricks

5. Galleria Mall Al Wasl

Adventure Zone: A recreation spot that offers adventurous indoor activities

6. Times Square Centre

Chillout Ice Lounge: It features ice sculptures, ice seating and tables all at a subzero temperature

Instagram - @chillouticeloungedubai

7. Dubai Hills Mall

The Storm Coaster: The fastest indoor roller coaster in Dubai

Instagram - @thestormcoaster

8. Nakheel Mall

Trampo Extreme: Trampolines offer a range of 16 jump activities

9. Mirdif35

Cat Cafe Vibrissae: You can spend quality time with cats while having a hot cup of coffee

Instagram - @catcafevibrissae

10. Wafi Mall

Treehouse: A play area for children

11. Al Khawaneej Walk

Battle Park UAE: Recreational shooting and combat sports park

Hub Zero Dubai: It is the region's first gaming-inspired entertainment park

12. The Springs Souk

Dig It: A play space based on a real-life construction site

Instagram - @digitdubai

13. Town Centre

Cafe Ceramique

Orange Wheels: Play area

14. Ibn Battuta Mall

Switch Bowling: A 12-lane bowling alley/entertainment centre

15. The Beach – JBR

3D Blacklight Minigolf Dubai: Play minigolf with 3D Glasses

Instagram - @3d_blacklight_minigolf_dubai

16. City Walk

The Green Planet: A tropical indoor rain forest sustaining over 3,000 plants and animals

Instagram - @thegreenplanetdubai

17. Uptown Mirdif

Melodica Music Centre

Medaf: An art community space

18. Al Ferdous

Shams Gymnastics Club

19. Box Park

Escape The Room: Adventure game where you have 60 minutes to work with your team and crack codes to escape.

Sketch Art Café: Features a café and a studio.

Instagram - @sketchartcafe

20. Burjuman

The Edge Adventures: Adventure park features a 20-metre-high zipline

21. J3 Mall

Xtreme Laser Tag: Features challenges with interactive game formats

22. Golden Mile Galleria

Little Champions Club Kids Gym

23. Mercato Mall

Fun City - Come, Play: Indoor entertainment centre

24. Bluewaters

Madame Tussauds Dubai: Wax museum

Instagram - @tussaudsdubai

25. Arabian Centre