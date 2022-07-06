Eid Al Adha 2022: Prayer timings announced

Muslims will offer the prayer on July 9 at mosques and musallahs

By Web Desk Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 9:43 AM Last updated: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 11:04 AM

Prayer timings for Eid Al Adha special prayers have been announced. Muslims across the UAE will offer the prayer on July 9 at mosques and open-air places of worship called musallahs.

Here is the list of Eid prayer timings across the emirates:

Abu Dhabi City: 5.57am

>>Al Ain: 5.51am

>>Madinat Zayed: 6.02am

Dubai: 5.53am

Sharjah: 5.52am

Ajman: 5.52am

Authorities in the UAE have also announced the Covid safety protocols that worshippers must follow while offering the special prayers on the first day of Eid Al Adha.

The duration of the prayer and sermon will be limited to 20 minutes.

Worshippers must wear masks, maintain a distance of at least one metre from one another, and bring their own mats.

Gatherings and handshakes before and after prayer remain prohibited.

More to follow.