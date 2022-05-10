Dubai countryside to be developed into tourist spots, announces Sheikh Mohammed

Saudi Ruler will stay in hospital for some time after undergoing a colonoscopy
UAE1 day ago
Dubai’s countryside will be transformed into key touristic destinations as part of a new integrated development plan.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, made the announcement after chairing a Dubai Council meeting on Tuesday.
Under the plan, to be overseen by Dubai Council’s Commissioner General for Infrastructure Mattar Al Tayer, areas like Al Marmoum, Al Habbab, Al Lisaila and Al Faqa will undergo extensive development and improvement of services.
“The aim is to create new economic opportunities for residents of these areas,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.
The council also approved a new vision for residential neighborhoods of citizens. A plan will be presented within a month to develop the first three neighbourhoods of Al Khawaneej, Al Barsha and Al Mizhar.
“Providing a high quality of life for our citizens is a priority,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added.
The council approved a series of resolutions, including restructuring Dubai Municipality and Dubai Land Department.
Saudi Ruler will stay in hospital for some time after undergoing a colonoscopy
UAE1 day ago
Operations Room received 42,042 phone calls from April 29 to May 8
UAE2 days ago
Over 25,000 people are expected to vote today across the diplomatic missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
UAE2 days ago
More than 1,100 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each
UAE2 days ago
Country rejects all forms of violence aimed at destabilising security and stability
UAE2 days ago
Overseas Filipinos are looking forward to a thriving economy and job prospects once the new leader takes charge
UAE2 days ago
The Crown Prince was spotted in his car, zooming past familiar landmarks on the highway
UAE2 days ago
Country expresses its condolences to victims' families
UAE3 days ago