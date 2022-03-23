UAE: Peak travel rush expected over two weekends, says Dubai Airports

New facility will help save time and cut queues for customers
Dubai Airports is gearing up for what is expected to be one of the busiest travel periods of the year so far at the world’s busiest international airport, Dubai International (DXB), this weekend.
The number of passengers travelling through DXB is expected to increase between March 25-28, and again between April 7-9 as schools end for their spring holidays.
Essa Al Shamsi, Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports shared some advice for travellers, "During this busy period there are a number of steps travellers can take to ensure their journey through DXB is smooth and easy.
"To avoid congestion on the road in and out of the airport, we recommend using the Dubai Metro. There are Metro stations at both Terminals 1 and 3, and operating hours have been extended to cater for the key arrival and departure times during the peak periods."
"For travellers over the age of 12, we recommend they use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process at departure and arrival. Those travelling from Terminal 3 with Emirates can use the convenient early and self-service check-in facilities for a smooth start to their vacation," he added.
Considering that access to the arrivals forecourt in Terminal 3 is limited to public transport and other authorised vehicles only, friends and families are advised to use the airport’s designated car parks or valet service to receive their guests in comfort.
Once at the airport, travellers can enjoy DXB’s a full range of facilities including restaurants, duty free shopping and lounges to relax before their flight.
