Dubai airport runway closure: Free parking, bus service announced at DWC

The agreement reaffirms the airline’s commitment to Sri Lanka and outlines mutually beneficial
Aviation2 weeks ago
When Dubai International’s (DXB) northern runway closes for 45 days next month, some flights will be redirected to Dubai World Central (DWC).
The runway will be closed from May 9 to June 22 to carry out “complete refurbishment”.
DXB operator Dubai Airports said it has provided “advance notice” to all airlines to plan for flight reductions and schedule planning accordingly.
According to a Press release issued by flydubai on Tuesday, passengers travelling from DWC will enjoy free parking at the airport. In addition, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will provide a complimentary bus service between all terminals at DXB and DWC every 30 minutes.
flydubai said it will operate flights to 34 destinations from DWC during the period of the refurbishment project “to ensure minimum disruption to passengers’ travel plans”.
Passengers are advised to check their departure and arrival airports in advance of travel to ensure they have the correct information.
ALSO READ:
The agreement reaffirms the airline’s commitment to Sri Lanka and outlines mutually beneficial
Aviation2 weeks ago
Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths ranked third on the list spotlighting 50 leaders
Aviation2 weeks ago
Aeroflot’s statement Saturday cited “circumstances that hinder operating flights” as a reason for its move
Aviation2 weeks ago
Costs start from as low as Dh1 per day
Aviation2 weeks ago
Flydubai has inaugurated its new service to AlUla, becoming the first national carrier of the UAE to offer direct flights from Dubai; Flydubai’s network in Saudi Arabia has now grown to six destinations
Aviation2 weeks ago
India, Pakistan among top five countries in terms of passenger volumes in 2021.
Aviation2 weeks ago
Full list of approved vaccines that travellers must have taken for test exemption
Aviation2 weeks ago
Passenger numbers to/from/within the Middle East are expected to reach 81 per cent of 2019 levels in 2022
Aviation2 weeks ago