Dubai airport runway closure: Free parking, bus service announced at DWC

The runway will be closed to carry out 'complete refurbishment'

Photo: Supplied

Tue 22 Mar 2022

When Dubai International’s (DXB) northern runway closes for 45 days next month, some flights will be redirected to Dubai World Central (DWC).

The runway will be closed from May 9 to June 22 to carry out “complete refurbishment”.

DXB operator Dubai Airports said it has provided “advance notice” to all airlines to plan for flight reductions and schedule planning accordingly.

According to a Press release issued by flydubai on Tuesday, passengers travelling from DWC will enjoy free parking at the airport. In addition, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will provide a complimentary bus service between all terminals at DXB and DWC every 30 minutes.

flydubai said it will operate flights to 34 destinations from DWC during the period of the refurbishment project “to ensure minimum disruption to passengers’ travel plans”.

Passengers are advised to check their departure and arrival airports in advance of travel to ensure they have the correct information.

