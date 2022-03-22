45-day closure of Dubai airport runway: Some flights to be redirected to DWC

Passengers due to travel advised to check about terminal of arrival/departure with their respective airlines

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 3:40 PM

Dubai International’s (DXB) northern runway will be closed for 45 days next month to carry out “complete refurbishment”. Operator Dubai Airports said the closure from May 9 to June 22 will “ensure continued safety and efficient operations”.

Since DXB is a dual runway operation, the hub will continue to welcome passengers throughout this period. A number of flights will, however, be redirected to Dubai World Central (DWC) — the Emirate’s second airport — to limit the impact on service during the closure period. The operator has provided “advance notice” to all airlines to plan for flight reductions and schedule planning accordingly.

Dubai Airports has also advised passengers who are due to travel into or out of Dubai during the closure period to check with their respective airlines the airport and/or terminal of arrival/departure ahead of their journeys.

More information will be made available as “plans develop and flight schedules are finalised”.

While regular runway maintenance is scheduled on a weekly basis, more extensive upgrades require a complete closure of the runway, the operator explained.

The last time this level of work was carried out on the northern runway was in 2014. The southern runway underwent similar improvements in 2019.

“Dubai Airports continues to invest in developing and maintaining its world class infrastructure to enhance customer service quality and capacity and maintain its position as the world’s busiest international airport,” the operator said in a statement.

