UAE-India flights: Cochin Airport to offer 44 weekly departures to Dubai

The airline carried 5.6 million passengers last year, a 76-per cent leap from 2020
Aviation2 weeks ago
Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be among the two most popular overseas destinations for flights heading out of Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL). According to the airport, there will be 44 weekly departures to Dubai and 42 to Abu Dhabi from the city in the summer schedule, effective March 27.
India's third-busiest airport will see 1,190 weekly flights when normal commercial international flights resume after a two-year gap from Sunday.
It will schedule 668 domestic flights, ensuring connectivity with 13 cities in India. They include weekly flights to Bangalore (79), Delhi (63), Mumbai (55), Chennai (49), Hyderabad (39) and Kolkata (seven).
A score of airlines, including 16 international ones, will be operating flights to cities around the world. They include Emirates, Etihad Airways, Fly Dubai, Oman Air, Saudia, Gulf Air, Kuwait Airways, Qatar Airways, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air Asia Berhad, Singapore Airlines, SriLankan Airlines and Thai Air Asia.
International carriers will be operating 261 weekly departures in the summer schedule.
"The zealous effort taken by the company to smoothen the traffic during the pandemic period would have instilled a sense of safety in international airlines and which has been reflected in the summer schedule," said S Suhas, Managing Director, CIAL.
"Despite the spike in Covid cases, CIAL has successfully managed to facilitate a smooth traffic," said Suhas.
"A slew of measures was implemented to instill confidence in passengers and other stakeholders."
ALSO READ:
CIAL handled 4.3 million passengers in 2021, of which 1.87 million were international travellers.
Delhi was the busiest international airport in India in 2021. According to Airports Authority of India (AAI) data, Delhi topped the list with 842,582 passengers in December, followed by Mumbai (451,212), CIAL (301,338) and Chennai (246,387).
The airline carried 5.6 million passengers last year, a 76-per cent leap from 2020
Aviation2 weeks ago
The agreement reaffirms the airline’s commitment to Sri Lanka and outlines mutually beneficial
Aviation2 weeks ago
Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths ranked third on the list spotlighting 50 leaders
Aviation2 weeks ago
Aeroflot’s statement Saturday cited “circumstances that hinder operating flights” as a reason for its move
Aviation2 weeks ago
Costs start from as low as Dh1 per day
Aviation2 weeks ago
Flydubai has inaugurated its new service to AlUla, becoming the first national carrier of the UAE to offer direct flights from Dubai; Flydubai’s network in Saudi Arabia has now grown to six destinations
Aviation2 weeks ago
India, Pakistan among top five countries in terms of passenger volumes in 2021.
Aviation2 weeks ago
Full list of approved vaccines that travellers must have taken for test exemption
Aviation2 weeks ago