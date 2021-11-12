Revealed: UAE residents' favourite destinations for National Day holiday

Some vaccinated passengers need not quarantine
Destinations such as Georgia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Albania and some Western European countries are the popular choices among UAE residents for the four-day-long weekend coming up next month.
The UAE will mark Commemoration Day on Wednesday, December 1, followed by the National Day holidays on Thursday, December 2, and Friday, December 3.
This will take the public holidays to four days, including Saturday, December 4. It will be the last public holiday of 2021 in the UAE.
Mamoun Hmedan, chief commercial officer and managing director for Mena and India, Wego, said the top holiday destinations trending from the UAE for the upcoming four-day holiday are India, Egypt, followed by Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka, Germany and Spain.
“A lot of travellers are making use of the four-day holiday to travel back home and others are looking forward to travelling again and exploring other destinations. Azerbaijan and Georgia are back into trending destinations due to their proximity to the UAE and good weather," Hamdan said. "
We have been also seeing more demand in European countries for the past couple of months as more borders open and travellers want to make up for the lost time."
Raheesh Babu, chief operations officer at Musafir.com, said destinations like Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Albania are the hot destinations for tourism for the National Day holidays.
“People want to explore these destinations, plus there is no need for a prior visa also as well. Turkey and Russia are also getting good inquiries. Rather than going to the US and Europe, people are preferring these countries,” he said.
