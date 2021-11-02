UAE National Day holiday: Covid protocols for events announced

Jab doesn’t require extremely cold storage temperatures that some others need
The UAE has announced new Covid safety protocols for events to celebrate the country’s 50th National Day next month.
The country’s residents will get a four-day break from Wednesday, December 1, to Saturday, December 4, on the occasion of Commemoration Day and UAE National Day.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Tuesday that celebratory events are restricted to Covid-vaccinated residents; or those with a green pass on their AlHosn app.
Attendees must present a negative result of a Covid test taken within 96 hours of the event. Their temperatures will be checked before entry, according to Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesperson of the NCEMA.
Event venues can operate at 80 per cent capacity. Attendees are required to wear masks and maintain a social distance of 1.5 metres.
Only members of the same family are allowed to sit or stand together without the need for social distancing.
The NCEMA urged attendees to avoid physical greetings like handshakes or hugs.
Dr Saif said: “Event organisers will form special teams to ensure that everyone is adhering to the protocol. They will manage the event’s entry and exit points to prevent crowds.”
