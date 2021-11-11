4-day UAE holiday: Airlines announce special airfares for residents

UAE residents will have the last long break of the year in the first week of December on the occasion of the Commemoration Day and National Day.
The four-day break will last from Wednesday, December 1, to Saturday, December 4.
As more and more countries open up their borders for foreign travellers, the UAE airlines have announced special airfares and holiday packages for residents to enjoy vacations abroad during the National Day holidays.
Air Arabia has introduced holiday packages to 11 destinations for the National Day long weekend, starting from Dh1,249 per person to Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan.
The Sharjah-based low-cost carrier has also introduced special packages to Almaty and Salalah which start at Dh1,499, Kyiv at Dh1,649, Moscow at Dh1,675, Baku at Dh1,749, Yerevan at Dh1,799, Istanbul and Tbilisi at Dh1,949, Tashkent at Dh1,999 and Nairobi at Dh3,359.
This includes return flights plus three-night hotel stay with breakfast.
Dubai-based budget carrier flydubai has also announced special packages for families and friends to Baku, Yerevan, Belgrade, Maldives, Sharm El Sheikh, Zanzibar, Tirana, Sarajevo and many other popular destinations.
The holiday packages start from as low as Dh1,549. Residents can book by November 20 to travel between November 29 and December 6.
