UAE flights: Etihad Airways launches special offer on Valentine's Day

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is celebrating its love for travel this Valentine’s Day with amazing discounts to destinations across its network, including Istanbul from Dh995 and the Seychelles from Dh2,295.
The Valentine’s Day promotion is live now until February 16, for travel until June 23, 2022.
Passengers can book a ticket to Paris for just Dh1,995 in Economy and Dh9,995 in Business, or travel to Vienna for as low as Dh1,195.
For those who want to share the love with their friends and families, you can enjoy the vibrancy of Phuket or Cairo with fares as low as Dh2,195 or Dh1,195, respectively.
Guests can show their love for the planet by offsetting their flights with the new green loyalty programme launched by the airline earlier this year.
Conscious Choices rewards travellers with Tier Miles and additional benefits for carrying less baggage on board and offsetting their flights’ carbon emissions using Etihad Guest Miles.
ALSO READ:
Guests travelling with Etihad can make use of the airline’s innovative service to simplify the process of authenticating travel documents.
With Verified to Fly, travellers can validate their documents before arriving at the airport, giving them the confidence that they have met all essential government and airline travel requirements before travelling to the airport.
Those wishing to book tickets are advised to visit etihad.com or the Etihad app to view the latest sale fares and to remain informed on the appropriate entry regulations at their end destination.
