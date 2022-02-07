UAE flights: Emirates announces 25% off in special Valentine’s Day offer

Passengers from the Emirates are exempted from 7-day mandatory quarantine in Maharashtra
Dubai’s Emirates Airline has announced a unique Valentine’s Day offer. UAE travellers can get 25 per cent off when they travel with their loved ones or friends to select destinations.
The special offer is valid for two or more travellers, and can be booked for up to nine people on the same booking reference. A return trip can be booked till February 14 for the special offer.
Passengers can make travel plans to 20 holiday destinations, including London, Istanbul, Mauritius, Nairobi, Seychelles, Maldives, Colombo, Cairo, Amman, Beirut, Zurich, Moscow, Amsterdam, Munich, Paris, Barcelona and Phuket.
The airline has also announced a “romantic getaway” with Emirates Holidays, starting from Dh1,989 per person with complimentary breakfast.
