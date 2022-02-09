UAE flights: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces ultra-low fare flights to Amman, Aqaba

The flights to each destination will operate two times a week.

Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 1:37 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 1:45 PM

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, will add two new Jordanian destinations Amman and Aqaba to its growing list of routes.

The flight to Amman will operate two times a week on Tuesday and Saturday. Flights to Aqaba will operate two times a week on Sunday and Thursday with airfares starting as low as Dh70.

“Jordan really has it all, from hiking, sightseeing to relaxing on the beach. The wonders at Petra are incredible and something everyone should experience… We will continue to add to our flight schedule as travel restrictions begin to ease across the world – we’re looking forward to welcoming you onboard soon!,” said Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has a young fleet composed of four brand new Airbus A321neo aircraft.