Association is asking for quarantine-free travel for non-vaccinated travellers with a negative pre-departure antigen test result
Travel1 week ago
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, will add two new Jordanian destinations Amman and Aqaba to its growing list of routes.
The flight to Amman will operate two times a week on Tuesday and Saturday. Flights to Aqaba will operate two times a week on Sunday and Thursday with airfares starting as low as Dh70.
“Jordan really has it all, from hiking, sightseeing to relaxing on the beach. The wonders at Petra are incredible and something everyone should experience… We will continue to add to our flight schedule as travel restrictions begin to ease across the world – we’re looking forward to welcoming you onboard soon!,” said Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has a young fleet composed of four brand new Airbus A321neo aircraft.
Association is asking for quarantine-free travel for non-vaccinated travellers with a negative pre-departure antigen test result
Travel1 week ago
Aircraft will operate three flights per week between Sharjah to Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar and three from Dubai to Peshawar
Travel2 weeks ago
Passengers from the Emirates are exempted from 7-day mandatory quarantine in Maharashtra
Travel2 weeks ago
The Emirate welcomed over six million international visitors between January and November 2021
Travel2 weeks ago
The government is also steamrolling efforts to revive the handicrafts and showcase it to the world
Travel2 weeks ago
The centres will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Travel2 weeks ago
From January 21, the airline will reinstate its Boeing 777 operations.
Travel2 weeks ago
Emirate ranks above global cities like London, Rome and Paris to clinch the top spot.
Travel2 weeks ago