Dubai: Global Village announces 7 New Year's Eve fireworks for night of 7 midnights

Why settle for one New Year's Eve firework show when you can have seven in one night? Dubai festival park Global Village on Thursday revealed its plan for NYE celebrations.
Like in previous years, the destination will be counting down to midnight from different time zones from around the world. This time, it will host seven celebrations.
The New Year festivities will kick off at 8pm local time on the Main Stage, coinciding with midnight in the Philippines before moving to Thailand (9pm), Bangladesh (10pm), India (10.30pm), Pakistan (11pm), UAE (12am) and finishing with Turkey (1am).
Each midnight will have its own dedicated countdown and signature Global Village firework display.
Shaun Cornell, director of entertainment at Global Village, said: "With seven midnights in one night and celebrations running throughout the evening with tons of entertainment at the Main Stage, around the park and in the sky, Global Village guests are in for a night to remember.”
Saturday, December 31, will be exclusively reserved for ladies and families at Global Village. Gates open at 4pm and opening hours have been extended until 2am.
Guests can also explore over 90 different cultures at Global Village. With over 3,500 shopping outlets, more than 250 dining options, performers from over 40 countries around the world, and 175 rides, games and attractions — there’s something for everyone at the multicultural family destination.
