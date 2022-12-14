Fireworks, parades, adventures and more: This Dubai destination has it all for festive days

Dubai Parks and Resorts lines up more than 50 activities for the festive season

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 6:00 AM

Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest theme park in the Middle East, has turned into the ultimate magical destination this season with fireworks, festive workshops, enchanting live shows and parades, adding to the park’s thrilling rides and rollercoasters.

With over 50 different activities across four theme parks, Dubai Parks and Resorts is one of the largest festive destinations in Dubai this season.

Motiongate Dubai is launching festive theatre shows including “Smurfmas” and “King Julien’s Holiday Stomp”only for the season. Kids and adults will get to meet Santa in a special meet and greet, in addition to the fantastic merry parade with Po, Shrek, King Julien, Drac, Elves, and many more of their favourite characters.

Families and friends can also take a walk through the Festive Market where they can enjoy the best of Mrs. Clause’s baking, as she has prepared a spread out of Santa’s favourite treats including cakes, cookies, pretzels and gingerbread men.

4-metre-high Advent Calendar

Guests can also look forward to unmatched Festive Bricktacular adventures at Legoland Dubai.

For the second year in a row, Legoland Dubai has announced the comeback of the daily Christmas Countdown in Miniland. A huge 4-metre-high Advent Calendar with Lego gifts worth Dh40,000 are waiting for winners everyday till December 25.

Families who visit the park on December 17 will also get the chance to join the magical celebration of Legoland Dubai Christmas Choir in Factory Street, performing some of everyone’s favourite Christmas carols.

Festive Carol at Riverland Dubai

Santa will also be making his way to Riverland Dubai. A variety of festive performances and entertainment, including magnificent carollers, buskers to an entire merry parade will be transforming the park into the ultimate destination for all things jolly. The park has also been adorned with Festive Street animations and photo opportunities with Santa’s sleigh, worthy of a holiday postcard or a couple of great Instagram pictures. Children can also send their secret wishes to the north pole by dropping letters into Santa’s mailbox.

Fancy a festive staycation?

Guests looking for a merry escape can choose from the three hotels at the park including Lapita Hotel, Legoland Hotel and Rove at the park for holiday-themed packages.

New Year’s Eve fireworks

Visitors can bring in the New Year with family-friendly fireworks at Dubai Parks and Resorts as it lights up across all four theme parks with magnificent fireworks at 7pm and 9pm.