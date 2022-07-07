Sharjah: Passengers urged to reach airport early during busy summer, Eid Al Adha holidays

Passenger alert: Book tickets and leave early as UAE sees its busiest summer travel period in 2 years
Airlines, airports issue travel advisories as traffic is expected to peak during school holidays, Eid break
Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) announced its full readiness to deal with the increase of flights to and from Sharjah during the peak summer while taking the highest level of health and preventive measures to ensure a safe travel experience for all.
Sharjah Airport is working to deal with the increase in the number of travellers to facilitate procedures for them. It has taken a set of integrated strategies that enable travellers to complete their travel procedures easily, represented in the latest technologies and innovative solutions, such as self-check-in and smart gates.
It also called for travellers to be at the airport three hours prior to their flights, especially with the increasing demand for travel during the Eid Al Adha holiday and the summer season.
The SAA also provides an automated verification service for boarding passes for pre-printed boarding passes or digital pass on mobile phones, and matching them with existing data.
In addition, the smart information desk allows travellers to communicate with the information department at Sharjah Airport virtually.
