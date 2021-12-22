Dubai-Philippines flights: Emirates issues advisory amid new travel restrictions

Entry into Cebu restricted only to Cebuano Overseas Filipino Workers and returning Filipinos

Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021

Effective December 23, 2021, up to and including January 3, 2022, only Cebuano Overseas Filipino Workers and returning Filipinos will be allowed to enter Cebu as per directive from local authorities in the Philippines.

No other nationality is permitted to travel on these flights.

This decision by the Cebu provincial government was in response to brimming hotel occupancy rates from local bookings by residents who still do not have access to electricity and water after the onslaught of Typhoon Rai.

“Our hotels are already full. Why? Because our own Cebuanos – because there is no electricity and there is no water – those that can afford are going to the hotels,” Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said in a press conference on Monday, December 20.

Emirates issues advisory

The Dubai-based Emirates urged passengers to visit the website to update passport details to avoid disruption to their journey.

If customers need to change their booking and have bought their tickets directly with Emirates, they can contact the local airline office.

If booked through a travel agent, passengers need to contact the agency for any changes.

The airline has asked passengers to bring all the correct documents to check‑in to board the flight.

The regulations change frequently, and passengers should regularly check the travel requirements for Dubai and the travel requirements for your final destination before you travel.

Entry requirements

Under the new protocol, returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs) and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) with Cebu residences will be swabbed upon arrival and will stay a maximum of two days in quarantine hotels.

This sets forth a shorter hotel quarantine period mandated by the Interagency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).

The IATF requires seventh-day testing in hotel quarantine if coming from a red list country, fifth-day testing if arriving from a yellow list country, and third-day testing also in hotel quarantine if from a green list country.

In terms of days, it will be either eights days if coming from a red list country, six days if from yellow list country, or four if from a green-category country.

Returning Cebuanos need to present the following documentary requirements to be allowed entry: