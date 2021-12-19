UAE flights: Emirates 'in close touch' with Indian authorities to operate flights at 100% capacity

Dubai-based carrier Emirates, which currently serves nine destinations under the air bubble pact with India, is looking forward to operate at its full capacity in the country once the conditions permit and is in close contact with Indian authorities for the same.
The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the aviation sector, which is slowly on the recovery mode amid easing of restrictions, including travel curbs.
Against this backdrop, Emirates Vice President, India & Nepal, Mohammad Sarhan said the airline has ramped up flight frequencies globally and expects to return to profitability over the next 18 months.
"In line with the easing of travel restrictions worldwide, we've ramped up flight frequencies across our network and deployed our iconic A380 aircraft on 25 destinations.
"We're well on the path to recovery. We've restored 90 per cent of our pre-pandemic network, and we expect to return to profitability over the next 18 months," he told PTI.
