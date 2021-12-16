Etihad's WorldPass to offer preferential rates for India, Pakistan, UK, GCC passengers

Drone technology is gaining popularity rapidly and the UAE is leading the way
Aviation2 weeks ago
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways Thursday announced the launch of WorldPass for corporate and frequent travellers booking from the UAE, which will allow them to purchase a travel subscription that offers flexibility and ease with rearranging bookings throughout the year and preferential rates.
Passengers will have unlimited free rebooking and cancellation options. The booking portfolio can be self-serviced and self-managed through the website.
Etihad WorldPass is available for travel between the UAE and select destinations, including the GCC, India, Pakistan, UK and Ireland.
ALSO READ:
Guests can choose between booking a subscription to a single destination or a cluster, for example, all three Etihad destinations in Saudi Arabia.
Frequent flyers and corporate travellers will benefit from pre-booking between 6 to 40 flights to use in 12 months at preferential rates, available in both Business and Economy classes.
Martin Drew, senior vice-president, sales and cargo, Etihad Airways, said this new initiative was launched to meet the frequent travellers’ demands on flexibility, ease of booking and cost-efficient travel management.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Drone technology is gaining popularity rapidly and the UAE is leading the way
Aviation2 weeks ago
Nearly 1.8 million passengers are expected to go through Dubai International Airport between November 25 and December 5
Aviation2 weeks ago
Opening an office in the UAE is a testament to IAI’s growing collaboration with the country and the region as a whole, the statement said
Aviation2 weeks ago
'I always was interested in space as a little girl,' say woman who won passes worth almost $1 million
Aviation3 weeks ago
Facility closed in March last year as part of measures implemented to control the spread of Covid-19
Aviation3 weeks ago
Firm's agreement with government to create 400 direct local jobs
Aviation3 weeks ago
After two years, India’s aviation regulator has allowed SpiceJet to restart its Max aircraft
Aviation3 weeks ago
Dubai Helipark will be used by people flying between business centres and tourist destinations across the UAE
Aviation3 weeks ago