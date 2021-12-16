Etihad's WorldPass to offer preferential rates for India, Pakistan, UK, GCC passengers

Passengers will have unlimited free rebooking and cancellation options

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 12:37 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 12:46 PM

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways Thursday announced the launch of WorldPass for corporate and frequent travellers booking from the UAE, which will allow them to purchase a travel subscription that offers flexibility and ease with rearranging bookings throughout the year and preferential rates.

Passengers will have unlimited free rebooking and cancellation options. The booking portfolio can be self-serviced and self-managed through the website.

Etihad WorldPass is available for travel between the UAE and select destinations, including the GCC, India, Pakistan, UK and Ireland.

Guests can choose between booking a subscription to a single destination or a cluster, for example, all three Etihad destinations in Saudi Arabia.

Frequent flyers and corporate travellers will benefit from pre-booking between 6 to 40 flights to use in 12 months at preferential rates, available in both Business and Economy classes.

Martin Drew, senior vice-president, sales and cargo, Etihad Airways, said this new initiative was launched to meet the frequent travellers’ demands on flexibility, ease of booking and cost-efficient travel management.

